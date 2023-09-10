Melton: Pillion passenger killed in motorcycle crash
A pillion passenger has been killed in a crash between a car and a motorcycle that left the rider seriously injured.
Police said they were called to a report of a collision on the A606 near Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, at about 13:20 BST on Saturday.
The passenger, a woman in her 50s, died soon afterwards. A man in his 60s was riding the motorcycle, a black Triumph.
The crash, which also involved a silver Skoda Octavia, happened at the junction with Stapleford Road and Pickwell Road.
Police said the motorcyclist remained in hospital and no other serious injuries had been reported.
Anyone with information about the circumstances of the crash has been asked to contact Leicestershire Police.
