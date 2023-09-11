Angel Lynn: Paralysed woman speaks first word since kidnap injuries
A woman, paralysed after falling from a moving van when she was kidnapped by her coercive boyfriend, has spoken her first word in three years, her mother has said.
Angel Lynn, was dragged into the van by Chay Bowskill after an argument and then fell from the vehicle at 60mph (96km/h) on the A6 in Leicestershire.
Her severe brain injuries, suffered in 2020, left her unable to talk or walk.
However, Angel's mother Nikki revealed she has now said the word "mum" to her.
Speaking to Good Morning Britain on Monday, Mrs Lynn said she had feared her daughter would never be able to talk again.
Angel had not spoken since suffering her catastrophic injuries and has since had to communicate using computer software which reads her words.
Mrs Lynn heard her making groaning noises when she visited her in hospital earlier this year.
"I said, 'Angel you know if you're making those sorts of sounds, you must be able to say something'," she said.
"It just came out. I had no warning or anything she was going to speak. I thought she'd never speak again.
"She said it the first time and I just couldn't believe it. I thought I've got to get it on camera, because sometimes she doesn't always do things a second time. I asked her to do it again and she did it straight away."
Angel's father Paddy said: "We have prayed for the past three years that she would [speak again]."
Angel, who requires 24-hour care, has previously surprised her family and medical staff by regaining enough strength to stand and take assisted steps.
On Sunday, Mrs Lynn ran the Great North Run in Newcastle to raise money for air ambulance staff who were called after Angel was found injured in the road near Loughborough.
Bowskill, from Syston, Leicestershire, was convicted of kidnapping Angel and originally sentenced to seven and a half years in a young offenders institution.
His sentence was later reviewed by the Court of Appeal following concerns it was too lenient and increased to 12 years.
He was also convicted of coercive and controlling behaviour towards Angel, and perverting the course of justice.
Angel's parents previously told the BBC they were devastated they had not seen the signs of his coercive behaviour before Bowskill abducted her.
They filmed a documentary to raise awareness of the dangers of abusive behaviour suffered by women at the hands of their partners.
Mrs Lynn said: "[We're] just absolutely devastated that we didn't spot it because we wouldn't be here today had we spotted it earlier.
"It can happen to anyone. It doesn't matter how strong you are. It can happen to men and women.
"We've had to do this because this is how we tell other people about being coerced and how easy it is, even if you're strong-minded, that it can happen to you and to just get out of it, because I wouldn't want anyone else to go through what we've been through."
Rocco Sansome, who was driving the van when Angel fell from it, was sentenced to 21 months in a young offenders institution.
