Centuries of shoes to go on show in new Leicester exhibition
Unusual shoes from across the centuries are to go on display in a new exhibition in Leicester.
Footwear dating back to the 16th Century and including towering platforms from the 1970s have been collected as part of nod to the city's shoe-making industrial past.
The free-to-enter exhibition, called "Out of the Stores: SHOES", opens at Newarke House Museum on 30 September.
The collection has been described as "delightful" by Leicester City Council.
Curious items to go on show also include a pair of elevated shoes to keep the wearer above the dirty pavements of the 19th Century and stiletto-heeled court shoes from the 1960s.
'Wonderful and unusual'
Shoemaking was a major industry in Leicester by the 1870s and the exhibition celebrates local firms and famous brands including Liberty by Lennard Bros Ltd, Gypsy Queen by Wilkes Bros & Co, and Freeman, Hardy and Willis.
The council said special shoes had been created to mark major milestones and events such as Leicester City's 5000-1 Premier League title win in 2016.
The exhibition will also explain the numerous shoe superstitions, including never putting new shoes on a table and discussing which shoe should really be put on first.
Leicester's deputy mayor Adam Clarke said: "Leicester has a rich heritage in terms of hosiery and shoemaking industries, and this delightful exhibition looks at some of the wonderful and unusual shoes and items which form part of that history."
