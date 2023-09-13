Quorn: Death of man found in park treated as unexplained
The death of a man who was found unresponsive in a park is being treated as unexplained, police say.
Leicestershire Police were called at 03:10 BST on Wednesday after a man failed to return to his home in Quorn.
He was later found unresponsive in a park off Station Road and pronounced dead.
The force said there was nothing to suggest the death was suspicious but a scene would remain in place at the park while inquiries continued.
