Quorn: Death of man found in park treated as unexplained

A park off Station RoadGoogle
Police say the man was found unresponsive in a park off Station Road

The death of a man who was found unresponsive in a park is being treated as unexplained, police say.

Leicestershire Police were called at 03:10 BST on Wednesday after a man failed to return to his home in Quorn.

He was later found unresponsive in a park off Station Road and pronounced dead.

The force said there was nothing to suggest the death was suspicious but a scene would remain in place at the park while inquiries continued.

