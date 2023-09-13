Leicestershire: Woman in her 90s dies after Knossington crash
A woman in her 90s has died after a road crash in Leicestershire.
Emergency services were called just after midday on Wednesday to the scene of a crash between a grey Range Rover and a silver Nissan Note at Knossington.
A passenger in the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene but no-one else suffered serious injuries.
A man, 63, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.
The crash happened at the junction of Cold Overton Road with The Carriageway and Oakham Road.
Leicestershire Police said officers were keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage or who saw the crash occur, or either vehicle beforehand.
