18th Century art found in Leicester museum storeroom to go on display
- Published
A collection of rare 18th Century colonial paintings found in a museum storeroom are set to be put on display.
Leicester Museum and Art Gallery's five casta pieces were confirmed by a leading international art expert as being part of an original set of 14 artworks dating from the 1700s.
Art experts said the paintings served as tools of "racial hierarchy" during the colonial era in Latin America.
The exhibition, which opened on Saturday, runs until 4 December.
Casta paintings - from the Spanish and Portuguese terms for lineage - originate from the Spanish American viceroyalty of Mexico in the 18th Century.
The museum said they depict the variety of interracial mixing resulting from the widespread marriage between Spanish settlers, enslaved and indigenous populations.
The paintings, which have been cleaned and conserved, were discovered in the museum's storeroom over a decade ago.
Opal22 Arts and Edutainment is leading on the exhibition and secured funding for it from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.
Creative director, Tara Munroe said: "[The paintings] played a role in perpetuating the dominance of European powers while relegating Indigenous and African communities to a lower social status.
"It invites viewers to confront the uncomfortable legacy of colonialism and racism while fostering introspection about personal biases."
