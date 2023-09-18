Radio 2 in the Park: Kylie Minogue presented with knitted tribute
- Published
Kylie Minogue has asked for a knitted version of herself to be auctioned off to raise money for a cancer charity.
The postbox topper was handed to the Australian pop star at the Radio 2 in the Park event in Leicester on Sunday.
It had been created by an anonymous Leicestershire crafter known as Syston Knitting Banxy ahead of her performance at Victoria Park.
Minogue - who had treatment for breast cancer in 2005 - asked for the topper to be sold for Future Dreams.
She was presented with the topper - a figure of her performing Padam Padam - by BBC Radio Leicester presenter Ady Dayman.
He said: "She loved it, she wore it on her head, she was holding it above her head, she was absolutely made up and so, so touched."
She asked for the topper to be auctioned to raise money for Future Dreams, a charity provides practical, emotional and psychological support for those diagnosed with breast cancer.
Minogue also autographed a postcard image of herself.
Fiona Henry, who represents Syston Knitting Banksy, said: "I think she'll be beside herself.
"I think she'll be very thrilled and amazed that you managed to get it to Kylie."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.