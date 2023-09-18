Ashby de la Zouch: Car half-submerged in floodwater under bridge
A car has been left half-submerged in floodwater following heavy rainfall in Leicestershire.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Tamworth Road in Ashby de la Zouch just after 04:30 BST on Monday.
The driver of the Tesla was unable to open the car door but managed to get out, the fire service said.
Leicestershire Police said they have received multiple reports of flooding in North West Leicestershire.
Tamworth Road, which runs under a railway bridge, has been closed.
Drivers have been told to avoid the A511 Hoo Ash roundabout, in Ashby De La Zouch, due to flooding and find an alternative route.
National Highways said the A42 southbound exit slip road, leading to A511, near Ashby, was closed.
It warned of a two-mile congestion on the approach and delays.
The fire service warned people "do not drive into flood water".
