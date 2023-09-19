Loughborough: Masked men with meat cleaver jailed after burglary
- Published
Masked men who burst into a home with a meat cleaver, stealing money and a debit card have been jailed.
Graham Carr, 35, and Tom Lord, 34, were both sentenced to seven and a half years each at Leicester Crown Court on Thursday.
Leicestershire Police said the pair smashed their way into the victim's home and demanded money from him in May last year.
The victim, a man in his 20s, was not injured.
Police said the victim was at his home in Loughborough at around 15:30 BST on 23 May 2022 when he heard loud knocks on his door.
About 20 minutes later, there was further banging at his door leading to the bottom of the door being smashed open.
Police said the victim then went to his bedroom to call 999 but was followed by a masked man carrying a meat cleaver.
Two more masked men then made their way to the bedroom.
The victim threw an amount of cash and a debit card to the group after one of the men demanded money.
Leicestershire Police said detectives were not looking for anyone else connected with the incident.
Officers carried out an investigation with Carr and Lord being identified and subsequently arrested in July 2022.
The pair, both of Lily Close, Loughborough, previously pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and having an article with a blade or point.
