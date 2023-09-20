Woman killed in Leicester taxi crash named as Donna Brighton
- Published
A woman who was killed in a taxi crash in Leicester has been named by police.
Donna Brighton, 60, died following a collision between a Peugeot E7 XS cab and a Vauxhall Astra at 20:23 BST on Saturday.
She was a passenger in the taxi along with a man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s who were both seriously injured at the junction of Glenfield Road and Westfield Road.
Her family said the death "does not seem real".
They said in a statement: "We are so deeply saddened at the sudden loss of Donna - our beautiful wife, mother, daughter, nanna, sister, auntie and friend.
"Donna was elegant and vivacious, and had the personality that people would instantly warm to.
"She was devoted to her family and friends and they were at the centre of everything she did. She adored life, which she filled with kindness, loyalty and generosity.
"Remembering so many wonderful and treasured memories of Donna over the years is the only little comfort we have at this devastating time."
Leicestershire Police said a 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving over the prescribed limit of alcohol.
He has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.