Barlestone: Nuclear test veteran to receive military medal
- Published
A veteran who was stationed on Christmas Island during the testing of nuclear weapons in the 1950s is to be awarded a medal.
Roy Davenport was among military personnel sent to stand on a beach while atomic bombs were dropped from a plane overhead and detonated.
The 85-year-old, from Leicestershire, witnessed five tests while part of an RAF medical team between 1956 and 1959.
It is hoped he will receive his medal by Remembrance Day in November.
Some 40,000 people were involved in the testing of atomic and hydrogen bombs in the 1950s and 1960s.
In November 2022, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that a new medal would be created to commemorate contributions by members of the armed forces, scientists and local employees from the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Kiribati.
They will be awarded to surviving veterans who were involved but also posthumously to those who have since died, if their families apply.
Mr Davenport, of Barlestone near Hinckley, said his memories of his time on Christmas Island - an Australian territory in the Indian Ocean - were still "pretty vivid".
"I sat underneath five atomic bombs so how can you forget them? What we went through at the time will always be with me," he said.
"We didn't realise what we were doing. I don't ever remember being frightened."
Mr Davenport said when a bomb was tested, those on the island were told to go to a designated beach, turn their backs on the explosion, push their palms over their eyes and dig their heels into the sand.
"We had no protective clothing - just ordinary tropical gear," said Mr Davenport
Many of those on the island believe they have suffered ill health due to their participation in the programme and only about 2,000 are believed to still be alive.
Mr Davenport said: "I never thought that 60 years later I'd be getting this fabulous medal.
"It's so special and so important just in recognition of what we went through."
Despite announcing the award last year, some of those involved, including Mr Davenport, are yet to receive the medal.
Veterans minister, Dr Andrew Murrison, said the government is doing "everything possible" to issue the medals in time for Remembrance Day in November.
"A presentation event to award the first medals is actively being considered by the Office for Veterans' Affairs, but it is a balance between issuing the medals for Remembrance Sunday and ensuring that they are awarded in an appropriate manner to this cohort," he said.
