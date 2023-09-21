Melton Mowbray: Woman released without charge after murder arrest
A 69-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in Leicestershire has been released without charge.
Emergency services were called to Ferneley Crescent, Melton Mowbray, on Wednesday after a man in his 70s was found unresponsive.
The woman was arrested at the address and held in custody.
But after further enquiries the death has been deemed non-suspicious and the woman released, police said.
A file will now be prepared and submitted to HM Coroner, officers added.
