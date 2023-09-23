Bradgate Park: 'Fragile' Old John tower needs structural repairs
One of Leicestershire's best known landmarks - Bradgate Park's Old John tower - needs structural repairs.
A public appeal has been launched to raise £30,000 to pay for the work on the 18th Century monument.
The Bradgate Park Trust said the work would fix damage to the structure and also enhance its "periodic likeness".
The trust said the restoration, which it hopes to finish by Christmas, will preserve the tower for generations to come.
It said the restoration project began on Friday but it hoped businesses and the public would support the appeal so it can complete the job.
A series of repairs to walls and roof and specialist stone and mortar work are planned.
Bradgate Park Trust director James Dymond said: "Old John Tower's distinct outline has long looked over the Leicestershire skyline and we're so honoured to have thousands of visitors to the park each year, just to climb the hill and see the unique Grade II listed building with breath-taking views.
"The tower itself is a robust yet fragile piece of architecture and it's vital we ensure the right materials are used in the right place to prevent deterioration of its historic fabric.
"Our fundraising target of £30,000 may seem ambitious, but the trust has kicked off the campaign with a starting donation of £10,000 which will meet initially identified repair costs."
The trust said if the money raised exceeded the cost of the Old John work it would be invested in the park's wider upkeep.
