Developer makes terraced homes application in Leicester
- Published
A developer wants to knock down a house to make way for six new properties.
Shardman UK Ltd wants to demolish the vacant house on Gleneagles Avenue, Leicester, and build two blocks of three three-bed terraced homes behind the existing property.
Its application to Leicester City Council said the homes would "evidently help to address the stark under-provision of housing within the city".
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said similar schemes had been approved.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Around the BBC
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.