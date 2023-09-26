Ugandan Asian anniversary artwork installed in Leicester
- Published
A colourful sculpture has been installed in Leicester's Golden Mile to commemorate the 50 year anniversary of Ugandan Asians arriving in the city.
More than 27,000 Asians were abruptly expelled by a Ugandan dictator in 1972 and thousands settled in the city.
The artwork has been installed on Belgrave Roundabout as a permanent reminder of how they have shaped the local community and culture.
It was created by Anuradha Patel who is a Ugandan Asian of Gujarati origin.
"People of Leicester have embraced the people who came," she said. "I don't think it was an easy transition in the first instance, but really now it's the heart of the city."
The 15ft (4.5m) tall sculpture has been made from galvanised steel and features detailing of Ugandan flowers, birds and animals.
The sides of the artwork represent the communities impacted by the expulsion.
The way they connect at the top symbolises their transition from one country to another.
Ms Patel said it was "absolutely crucial" that stories of families coming from Uganda and arriving in Leicester were passed on.
"The idea of the sculpture, amongst many other things, is that it will encourage people to sit and talk in its vicinity and share the stories - younger people talking to older people so those things are passed on," she said.
Leicester City Council said the project was costing about £200,000 in total.
Work to landscape the area around the sculpture is due to start soon, ready for its official opening next year.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.