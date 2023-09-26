Carrie Slater: Man denies murder of woman who was shot
- Published
A man has denied the murder of a woman who was shot in Leicestershire.
Carrie Slater, 37, was found with life-threatening injuries after police were called to a home in Kings Road, Long Clawson, near Melton Mowbray, on Thursday.
She was taken to hospital but died on Saturday night.
Richard Basson, 44, pleaded not guilty to her murder when he appeared at Leicester Crown Court on Tuesday and was remanded in custody.
Mr Basson, of Kings Road, Long Clawson, also denied charges of possessing a prohibited weapon and possessing ammunition without a certificate.
He is due to stand trial in March.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.