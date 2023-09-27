Covid: 'Rapid spike' forces partial closure of Rutland college
- Published
A "rapid spike" of Covid cases among staff at a community college has forced its partial closure.
A number of year groups at Uppingham Community College, in Rutland, have been sent home this week after 17 teachers tested positive for the virus, its principal Ben Solly said.
Mr Solly said he had made the "difficult" decision after being unable to guarantee a safe level of staffing.
The college hopes to reopen as normal on Monday.
In a letter to parents sent on Tuesday, Mr Solly said: "Throughout this week we have experienced a rapid spike in positive Covid cases.
"We have covered all lessons so far, using our staff who are in school, along with some external supply teachers we have been able to secure.
"However, we have reached a point where it is becoming unsafe to have all year groups in school."
Mr Solly told the BBC two teaching staff members returned to work, with 15 still absent.
Children in Years 8, 9 and 10 have been set work to do at home for the rest of the week.
The principal said Year 11 pupils would remain in school and had been prioritised because they had exams this year.
He said Year 7 classes remained in school because they were the youngest students.
Mr Solly added: "This was a very difficult decision to make and I am sorry for any inconveniences caused to families.
"We are expecting our staffing capacity to return to an operational level on Monday so we can resume business as usual for all our students."
Parents have been advised to keep their children out of school for three days if they test positive for the virus.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.