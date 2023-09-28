Drink-drive suspect gets extra sentence for homophobic comments
A driver who was found in possession of cannabis has been handed a higher sentence for using homophobic language while in custody.
Ngqabutho Ntungakwa, from Leicester, was arrested after being seen carrying out an unsafe manoeuvre in his car.
While refusing to give a drink-drive test sample at a police station, the 28-year-old made homophobic comments.
His offences were treated as a hate crime by Leicester Magistrates Court due to his hostility.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said after the motorist was stopped, officers found him in possession of cannabis and cash.
On request, he failed to give full readings at the scene so was taken to the nearest police station.
He again failed to provide a sample, making homophobic comments about the procedure and claiming he would not cooperate because he was "anti-LGBTQ".
When challenged he repeated the remark, CPS said.
Ntungakwa was charged with and later pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis and possession of class B controlled substances.
He was given a 12-month community order including 100 hours of unpaid work, including an additional 30 hours due to the homophobic language.
Ntungakwa was also disqualified from driving for 20 months and ordered to pay court costs totalling £199.
