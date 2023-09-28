Matthew Schofield: Latest murder inquiry suspects released on bail
- Published
Four men arrested in connection with the death of a man in Leicester have been released on bail, police have said.
Police found Matthew Schofield, 34, in Belgrave Road at 04:20 BST on 11 June and he was declared dead shortly after.
The men, aged 23, 25, 26 and 31, were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of assisting an offender.
So far, 12 people, including the most recent four, have been arrested in connection with Mr Schofield's death.
Officers said his death was still being actively investigated and appealed for information.
Three men, 20, 22 and 30, arrested on suspicion of murder, are currently on police bail.
A fourth man, 24, also arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released under investigation.
A 20-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, is also on police bail.
A further three men - one aged 18 and two aged 22 - were arrested on suspicion of murder and later released with no further action.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.