Leicester: Historic city pub set to be turned into flats
Plans to tear down a 1920s pub so flats can be built on the site have been recommended for approval.
The Black Boy pub in Albion Street, Leicester, has been closed since 2012.
An application has been submitted to build 26 studio flats and 12 one-bed apartments on the site, retaining just the facades of the former public house.
Despite their recommendation, city council planning officers said the "facadism" was a "superficial approach to building conservation".
The plans are to develop a five-storey complex behind and around the preserved facades of the pub.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said planning officers found it "disappointing" that the scheme did not preserve more of the building.
They described facadism as a "superficial approach to building conservation that does not conserve the building as a three-dimensional piece of architecture and involves the loss of the integrity of the heritage asset and substantial harm to its significance".
However, they said the development would make a positive contribution to the city and provide much-needed housing.
Concerns have also been raised about the potential strain on infrastructure in the area like roads, sewage, rubbish collections and deliveries.
Objectors are also worried the scheme is aimed at students and feel larger flats should be built that might attract residents who "may be of greater benefit to the neighbourhood".
Officers said the scheme was not restricted to being student accommodation and was not specifically for students.
