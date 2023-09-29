Leicester: Further murder arrest after fatal stabbing
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man who was stabbed in Leicester.
Leicestershire Police said officers were called to Narborough Road at 21:45 BST on Wednesday where paramedics were treating a man in his 50s.
He was taken to hospital but died a short time later.
An 18-year-old man and two boys, both 16, remain in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder, the force added.
Det Insp Mark Parish said: "I believe there are others out there who know what happened and can help our investigation.
"Narborough Road is a busy route in and out of the city. Anyone who was walking through the area on foot or any motorists with dashcams who were driving in either direction could be key to our inquiries."
