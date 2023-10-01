Warning of overnight closures on busy Leicester road
Part of a busy Leicester road will be closed for five nights so the carriageway can be resurfaced.
Work will start on Aylestone Road, between its junctions with Freemens Common Road and Almond Road, on Monday.
The section of road will be closed between 19:00 and 06:00 BST with a diversion in place.
Leicester City Council said the closure would not be in operation on Wednesday night when Leicester City have a fixture at their stadium nearby.
The work is due to be carried out in phases starting on Monday for two nights.
It will then continue on Thursday for two nights, and then for one final night on Monday 9 October.
During this time Almond Road will be closed at its junction with Aylestone Road.
Motorists will not be able to turn right off Freemens Common Road or continue straight on to Raw Dykes Road.
The work is the latest phase of a £2m scheme to make parts of Aylestone Road and Welford Road safer for walkers and cyclists.
