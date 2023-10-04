Leicester City Division Two champions' medal to be auctioned
A collection of football memorabilia, including a medal from Leicester City's 1936-37 promotion-winning season, will be sold at auction.
The catalogue of items belonged to David "Dai" Owen Jones, who played for the Foxes and the Welsh national team in the 1930s and 1940s.
Born in Cardiff in 1910, Jones moved to the club in May 1933 for a fee of £250.
The sale will take place at Gildings Auctioneers in Market Harborough on Tuesday.
Jones made almost 300 appearances for the club, playing for the Foxes until their first post-war season, in which he scored Leicester's opening goal of the campaign in their third game against West Ham United.
His collection includes a nine-carat gold Division Two champions' medal from when City were promoted to Division One, the highest league at the time.
It also features a rare 1936-1937 Welsh cap and a silver-plated trophy awarded to Jones following Wales's 1933-1934 and 1936-1937 wins in the British Home Championship.
The collection is estimated to fetch between £4,500 and £5,000 at auction.
Gildings director Will Gilding said: "This rare medal is an evocative symbol of a time over 80 years ago when Leicester City achieved what they are attempting today - triumphing in the second tier of English football.
"Whether the current team will retain their great form in the modern Championship to beat the 1936-37 squad's success by regaining their place in the top flight in just one season very much remains to be seen, but we're pleased this medal will be finding a new home with a new custodian who will appreciate its original owner's key part in Leicester's success nearly nine decades ago."
