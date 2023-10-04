Woodhouse: Two dead and three arrested after wall crash
- Published
Two men were killed when the car they were passengers in crashed into a wall before colliding with another vehicle.
Police said it happened in Forest Road, Woodhouse, Leicestershire, at about 18:20 BST on Tuesday.
The men - one in his 20s and one in his 30s - were found seriously injured inside a black Range Rover Sport and died at the scene.
The driver of the car and another passenger left the scene before officers arrived, the force added.
Two men, 31 and 36, have since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
A 35-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Leicestershire Police said the driver of the other vehicle, a grey Volkswagen Transporter van, sustained minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.