Sidney Palmer: Two charged over man's fatal stabbing
- Published
Two men have been charged as a murder investigation continues following a fatal stabbing in Leicester.
Sidney Anthony Palmer, 59, died after being found with a stab wound to his chest in Conduit Street on Saturday.
Michael Berlin, 31, of Great Central Way, Leicester, and Nathan Pritchard, 29, of Conduit Street, have been charged with conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.
Both men are due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court later.
Det Ch Insp Mark Sinski described the murder investigation as "very much ongoing" and urged anyone with information to make contact.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.