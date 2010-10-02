Flood defences are being strengthened around a Lincolnshire town as part of a £150,000 project.

Tidal flood defences are being improved to protect 1,157 properties and farmland between Wainfleet All Saints and Boston.

The work by the Environment Agency will see reinforced mesh placed in the flood bank to stop animals from burrowing into defences.

The project is expected to be completed in November.

Environment Agency project manager Tim Cammell said: "These defences are vital to protect people and property from flooding.

"The project will help to ensure that the flood banks are in a condition required to withstand tidal action and severe stormy weather."