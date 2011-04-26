Arson attack damages Lincolnshire ice cream parlour
- 26 April 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Fire officials investigating a blaze at a Lincolnshire ice cream parlour say they are treating the incident as arson.
Crews from Alford and Mablethorpe were called to the premises on Central Promenade, Sutton on Sea, just after 0230 BST on Tuesday.
A spokeswoman for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said the fire caused severe damage to the building.
Firefighters spent about two hours to bring the fire under control.