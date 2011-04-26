Fire officials investigating a blaze at a Lincolnshire ice cream parlour say they are treating the incident as arson.

Crews from Alford and Mablethorpe were called to the premises on Central Promenade, Sutton on Sea, just after 0230 BST on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said the fire caused severe damage to the building.

Firefighters spent about two hours to bring the fire under control.