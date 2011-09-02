Driver admits causing Ernest Norton crash death
A van driver has admitted causing the death of an 84-year-old Lincolnshire man, after drifting on to the wrong side of the road.
Ernest Norton, from Wellingore, was airlifted to hospital after the crash on the A607 at Leadenham but died from his injuries on the same day.
Manjit Sumal, 42, from Littleover, Derby, admitted causing death by careless driving.
He was bailed at Lincoln Crown Court and is to be sentenced on 7 October.
The front-seat passenger in Mr Norton's Fiat Ducato was also taken to Lincoln County Hospital with serious injuries after the crash on 11 October 2010.
Gareth Wheetman, prosecuting, said there was no suggestion that Sumal was trying to cut the corner or was speeding when he collided with Mr Norton on a right-hand bend.
"He wasn't paying sufficient attention and went into the right hand lane," he said.
The case was adjourned for probation reports to be prepared on the defendant.