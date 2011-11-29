Lincoln houses targeted by metal thieves
Metal thieves have stolen pipes from more than 20 houses in Lincoln.
Copper central heating outlet pipes were taken from the outside of properties in Limeberry Place and Appleby Way.
Police said most of the crimes took place over the weekend and appealed for anyone who saw suspicious activity or vehicles in the area to get in touch.
Officers also reminded scrap dealers that anyone handling this metal is committing a criminal offence.
