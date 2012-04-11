A group of travellers who have set up camp in Lincoln have been issued with an eviction notice.

The City of Lincoln Council wants the travellers to move from South Common so that a funfair can be held on the land this weekend.

The eviction notice asks the travellers to move by noon on Thursday so the fair can be set up on Friday.

The council said there were up to 10 caravans on this site, several of which have French number plates.