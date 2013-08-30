Sex offender Kenneth Wright, 82, arrested in Spain
- Published
An 82-year-old man who fled the UK after being convicted of sexually abusing a girl has been held in Spain.
Kenneth Wright, from Holton-le-Clay, Lincolnshire, was traced to an address in the Costa del Sol.
The extradition process is under way so Wright can be returned to the UK to begin an eight-year prison sentence, imposed in his absence.
Wright was convicted in March of two charges of sexually assaulting a girl and of sexual activity with a child.
The case at Nottingham Crown Court was adjourned for sentencing and Wright was granted bail.
Following the conviction, Lincolnshire Police was made aware that Wright had fled to Spain and issued a European Arrest Warrant for him on 8 June.
In his absence, Wright was sentenced to eight years in jail and ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.