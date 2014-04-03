Man shot in face with air weapon in Lincoln
- Published
A 30-year-old man has been arrested after another man was shot in the face with an air weapon in Lincoln.
The shooting is believed to have happened on Ruckland Avenue shortly before 20:30 BST on Wednesday.
Lincolnshire Police said the victim was taken to hospital for treatment, but his injuries are not thought to be serious.
Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time to contact them.
