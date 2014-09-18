Large fire at Southview Leisure Park in Skegness
A large fire has caused severe damage at a holiday park featured in the BBC television documentary, My £9.50 Holiday.
Firefighters were called to Southview Leisure Park in Skegness, Lincolnshire, at about 14:15 BST.
The fire was in the leisure complex at the resort, but people were evacuated and no-one has been injured.
Nearby residents and holidaymakers were asked to keep their windows and doors closed because there was so much smoke.
Eight fire crews were dealing with the blaze when it was at its height.
Graham Almack, from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, said: "The fire was a substantial one but we are now starting to bring it under control."
My £9.50 Holiday explored the "growing phenomenon" of the newspaper voucher holiday.
The documentary joined families and groups on their holidays at Southview Leisure Park, as well as a holiday park in Great Yarmouth.