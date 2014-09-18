BBC News

Large fire at Southview Leisure Park in Skegness

Published
image copyrightRyan Webster
image captionThe fire was in the leisure complex at the resort

A large fire has caused severe damage at a holiday park featured in the BBC television documentary, My £9.50 Holiday.

Firefighters were called to Southview Leisure Park in Skegness, Lincolnshire, at about 14:15 BST.

The fire was in the leisure complex at the resort, but people were evacuated and no-one has been injured.

Nearby residents and holidaymakers were asked to keep their windows and doors closed because there was so much smoke.

image copyrightRyan Webster
image captionEight fire crews were dealing with the blaze when it was at its height
image copyrightRyan Webster
image captionThe swimming pool has been affected by the fire

Eight fire crews were dealing with the blaze when it was at its height.

Graham Almack, from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, said: "The fire was a substantial one but we are now starting to bring it under control."

My £9.50 Holiday explored the "growing phenomenon" of the newspaper voucher holiday.

The documentary joined families and groups on their holidays at Southview Leisure Park, as well as a holiday park in Great Yarmouth.

image copyrightRyan Webster
image captionOthers nearby were asked to close their doors and windows because there was so much smoke
image copyrightRyan Webster
image captionGraham Almack from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said the fire was "substantial"

