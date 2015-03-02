Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire double-decker bus blown into ditch

  • 2 March 2015
The bus in the ditch Image copyright Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue
Image caption There were 10 people on the Stagecoach double-decker bus

High winds were blamed for a double-decker bus with 10 people on board toppling into a roadside ditch.

The Stagecoach vehicle came off the road in Scothern, near Lincoln, at about 12:30 GMT.

Firefighters and an air ambulance were called to the scene to help the passengers off the bus. One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said it believed strong cross winds were responsible.

Image copyright LNAA
Image caption The Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance was called to the scene of the crash

A spokesman for Stagecoach said the company's its first priority was safety and it is carrying out an investigation into what happened.

