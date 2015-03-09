Five men charged over 'brutal attack' in Skegness
- Published
Five men have been charged with aggravated burglary after a man was found with "significant injuries" at an address in Skegness.
The man, aged 18, remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.
Lincolnshire Police said he and a 23-year-old man were injured in a "brutal attack" on South Parade, late on Saturday afternoon.
The five men - who are from Bradford and Liverpool - were first arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
They are due to appear before magistrates in Lincoln.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.