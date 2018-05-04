Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Amelia Wood was a student at Louth Academy in Lincolnshire

Organs from an 11-year-old girl killed in a road accident have helped save the lives of four people.

Amelia Wood died when a wheel came off a passing car and struck her as she was walking alongside a road in Manby, Lincolnshire in March.

Her mother Hayley Hodson said the family had been helped through the "horrendous" experience of losing Amelia by news of the transplants.

Ms Hodson urged more people to become donors.

"She has helped four people, three young boys and a lady in her 20s," she said.

"To know that people have got hope of surviving, it's just Amelia. She was so giving. So it is just Amelia."

Ms Hodson said the decision to donate her daughter's organs was influenced by the fact she was treated for leukaemia at the age of three.

"When Amelia was ill she had platelets, blood transfusions.

"So there were so many people out there that helped us through that time that we just had to do it."

Image copyright Grimsby Telegraph Image caption The accident happened in Manby, Lincolnshire in March

The Louth Academy student was walking to school when the wheel came off the Land Rover Discovery.

She was taken by air ambulance to Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham but died the next day.

Lincolnshire Police said there was an ongoing investigation into her death.

Ms Hodson said the whole family was still devastated by the loss of their "happy, funny, lively, beautiful" girl.