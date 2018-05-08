Hundreds of Saxilby properties face third day without gas
More than 400 properties in a Lincolnshire village remain without gas after supplies were cut off on Saturday evening.
About 1,800 homes in Saxilby, near Lincoln, were left without gas following a network fault, Cadent Gas Limited said.
A crew of 50 engineers has been working to turn on supplies.
The company has apologised "for any inconvenience" and thanked customers for their "continued patience".
A spokesman for Cadent said it expected all remaining properties to be reconnected later in the day.
He also advised customers to remain at home to allow engineers into the property.