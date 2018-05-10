Image copyright Alan Murray-Rust/Geograph Image caption A final decision on the plan will be made by the Secretary of State

A local plan to build more than 15,000 homes in parts of Lincolnshire by 2036 has been approved.

South Kesteven District Council backed the development, which also includes proposals for 3,700 homes in Grantham, as part of a "garden village" proposal.

Housing and employment sites have also been earmarked in Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings.

The plans will now be submitted to the Secretary of State for further inspection.

The council's local plan sets out the amount of housing and employment land needed in the area over the period 2011 to 2036.

Local authorities are legally required to adopt such plans in order to outline future developments.

Mike King, cabinet member for economy and development, said: "It is important that the council proactively plans to meet the future needs of the district in order to ensure that any proposed growth can be as sustainable, in both its location and form, as possible."