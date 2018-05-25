Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption RNLI footage of a stranded bus being rescue from the sea at Cleethorpes

A stolen bus was found abandoned in the sea - about 40 miles away from where it was taken.

The single-decker was found with the engine still running in a metre of water next to the pier in Cleethorpes, Lincolnshire.

Lifeboat crews helped to tow the vehicle - which was marked as "not in service" - from the sea.

Police are investigating how the bus, which went missing from Skegness, ended up in Cleethorpes.

"No-one was in the vehicle, which has now been recovered," a police spokesperson added.

Image copyright RNLI/Glenn Peterson Image caption The single-decker was found with the engine still running in a metre of water

More from Lincolnshire

Humberside Police said officers discovered the single-decker vehicle, which was then searched to check if anyone was on board.

The Coastguard and RNLI also carried out a search of the shoreline.