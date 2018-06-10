Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The British Geological Survey said such earthquakes happened about every two years

A 3.9-magnitude earthquake centred in north-east Lincolnshire has reportedly been felt up to 60 miles (100km) away.

The British Geological Survey (BGS) said it happened at 23:14 BST on Saturday with the epicentre in Grimsby at a depth of 11 miles (18km).

It was felt mainly in Lincolnshire, and Hull, the BGS added.

It comes nearly a decade after the 5.2-magnitude earthquake in Market Rasen, Lincolnshire, which was felt widely across England and Wales.

Independent organisation European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said it had received reports from people 100km from the epicentre who had felt the tremor.

The BGS said it had received reports including how "the whole house shook for a couple of seconds", "heard a rumble with a simultaneous trembling", "the bed started to shake", "the radiator jolted" and someone who "thought it was a lorry crashing outside".

However, it added that such earthquakes were not uncommon in the UK and happened about every two years.

Skip Twitter post by @BritGeoSurvey Earthquakes of this size occur approximately every 2 years in the UK area. Worldwide there are approximately 8000 events annually that are larger than the one that occurred in #Lincolnshire on 9/6/18. — BGS (@BritGeoSurvey) June 9, 2018 Report

Many people went on social media to ask what it was they had just felt.

The largest earthquake in the UK this year took place in Cwmllynfell in south Wales on 17 February and registered a magnitude of 4.6.