Louth murder probe after woman found dead in house
- 10 June 2018
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in a house in Lincolnshire.
A woman in her 30s was pronounced dead at a house in Lacey Gardens, Louth, on Saturday, Lincolnshire Police said.
A man, 27, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody at Skegness police station, the force said.
Police are appealing for witnesses who were in the area early on Saturday afternoon to contact the force.