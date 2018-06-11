Man in court over partner's murder in Louth
- 11 June 2018
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his partner at her home in Lincolnshire.
Marie Gibson, 35, was pronounced dead at her home in Lacey Gardens, Louth, on Saturday, police said.
Shane Murphy, 27, of Little Lane, Louth appeared at Lincoln Magistrates' Court earlier and was remanded to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on Tuesday.
Lincolnshire Police is appealing for witnesses who were in the area early on Saturday afternoon.