Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The RSPCA found the "terrified" deer with his head and antlers in a twisted tangle of plastic netting.

The RSPCA has warned about the dangers of netting to wildlife after "a terrified buck" became entangled.

The charity found the deer with hits head and antlers in the twisted plastic netting at the side of a road in Swayfield, Lincolnshire, on Wednesday.

Inspector Andy Bostock said the terrified animal was running around in circles while its head was trapped.

The deer was freed after a blanket was put on its head to calm it down, allowing the netting to be cut off.

Mr Bostock said the netting had been left behind from when the land was used to house pens for rearing game birds and said the incident highlighted the danger posed to wildlife.

He added that other forms of garden netting, such as pond or fruit netting, could be a real hazard to wild animals and recommended replacing them with solid metal mesh.