Woman charged after man hit by car in Crowland
- 26 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has been charged with wounding with intent after a man was hit by a car outside a pub.
The man suffered critical injuries after being struck by a car close to Ye Olde Bridge Inn pub in Crowland, Lincolnshire, on Sunday night.
Alison Skingsly, 42, of Thames Road, Spalding, has also been charged with failing to comply with a breathalyser test, Lincolnshire Police said.
She is due to appear before magistrates in Lincoln later.