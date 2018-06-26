Image copyright Google Image caption A man was left in a critical condition after he was hit by a car close to Ye Olde Bridge Inn pub in Crowland

A woman has been charged with wounding with intent after a man was hit by a car outside a pub.

The man suffered critical injuries after being struck by a car close to Ye Olde Bridge Inn pub in Crowland, Lincolnshire, on Sunday night.

Alison Skingsly, 42, of Thames Road, Spalding, has also been charged with failing to comply with a breathalyser test, Lincolnshire Police said.

She is due to appear before magistrates in Lincoln later.