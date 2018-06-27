Image copyright Google Image caption The man was struck by a car close to Ye Olde Bridge Inn at about 20:00 BST on Sunday

A murder investigation has been launched after a man who was hit by a car outside a pub died of his injuries.

Kevin Nix, 46, from Spalding, was critically injured on Sunday when he was struck by a black Peugeot 307 near Ye Olde Bridge Inn in Crowland.

Lincolnshire Police said he has now died of his injuries.

Alison Kingsly, 42, was initially charged with attempted murder. Police said the charges will be reviewed in light of Mr Nix's death.

Ms Kingsly has been remanded in custody ahead of a hearing on 30 July.

Police have appealed for information from people who were in or passing the pub, which is on the B1166 Common Drove near the River Welland, at about 20:00 BST on Sunday.

Officers said they are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who saw a woman wearing a black skirt and a black and white vest top, or the black Peugeot 307.