Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened at about 13:15 BST on the A1 near Colsterworth

One person has been airlifted to hospital after a single-decker bus and a car crashed on the A1.

The vehicles were travelling in different directions before the crash near Colsterworth at about 13:15 BST, Lincolnshire Police said.

It is not known whether there were any passengers on the bus but there are no reports of any other injuries.

The A1 is closed and emergency services remain at the scene. Police are advising motorists to avoid the area.

More from Lincolnshire