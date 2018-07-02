A1 closes after bus and car crash near Colsterworth
- 2 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
One person has been airlifted to hospital after a single-decker bus and a car crashed on the A1.
The vehicles were travelling in different directions before the crash near Colsterworth at about 13:15 BST, Lincolnshire Police said.
It is not known whether there were any passengers on the bus but there are no reports of any other injuries.
The A1 is closed and emergency services remain at the scene. Police are advising motorists to avoid the area.