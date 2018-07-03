RAF 100 rehearsals take place at Cranwell
Dozens of military aircraft have been taking part in final rehearsals ahead of a flypast over London to mark the RAF's centenary.
Up to 100 aircraft representing the RAF across the decades will take part in the flypast on 10 July.
The UK's only airworthy Lancaster and the Red Arrows display team are expected to feature.
Rehearsals took place at RAF Cranwell in Lincolnshire, the base where Prince William learned to fly.
The RAF 100 flypast will take place on 10 July over London and will feature the Red Arrows and historic aircraft from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.
They will be joined by over a thousand servicemen and women who will take part in a parade on The Mall.