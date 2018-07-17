Image copyright PA Image caption Lincolnshire Police failed to record 9,400 crimes, including sexual and violent offences

Thousands of crimes, including sexual offences and rape, have gone unrecorded by a police force, a watchdog found.

Lincolnshire Police failed to record 9,400 crimes, about 18.8% of its total, in 2017, according to a new report.

Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) rated the force as "inadequate" for recording crime.

The force said there were "no missed victims or offenders" and blamed procedural errors for the problems.

According to the report, which covered June to November 2017, less than three-quarters (72.7%) of violent incidents were recorded.

It added: "This means that on too many occasions, the force is failing victims of crime."

The report found "a large proportion of common assaults and malicious communication offences" and "small number of more serious crimes including sexual offences, grievous bodily harm and rape" were not recorded.

Responding to the report, Deputy Chief Constable Craig Naylor said the force was working hard to resolve matters.

However, he said errors in recording reported crime did not affect the service to victims or the pursuit of offenders.

He said the report gave the impression some crime was going unreported and unnoticed by the force.

"There are no missed victims or offenders, what we have missed is the correct procedure for recording them," he said.