Lincolnshire

Boy, 6, dies after falling from window in Lincoln

  • 19 July 2018
Lindum Avenue
Image caption The incident happened at a house in Lindum Avenue on Tuesday

A six-year-old boy has died after falling from a window at a house, police have confirmed.

Officers were called to a property in Lindum Avenue, Lincoln, on Tuesday at 21:40 BST.

The boy was taken to Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham but later died from his injuries, a spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said.

His death is being treated as an accident and officers are continuing to support the family.

More from Lincolnshire

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites