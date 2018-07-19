Boy, 6, dies after falling from window in Lincoln
- 19 July 2018
A six-year-old boy has died after falling from a window at a house, police have confirmed.
Officers were called to a property in Lindum Avenue, Lincoln, on Tuesday at 21:40 BST.
The boy was taken to Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham but later died from his injuries, a spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said.
His death is being treated as an accident and officers are continuing to support the family.