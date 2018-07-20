Woman denies murder of man hit by car outside Crowland pub
20 July 2018
A woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of man who died after being hit by a car outside a pub.
Kevin Nix, 46, from Spalding, was fatally injured when he was struck by a car near Ye Old Bridge Inn in Crowland on 24 June.
Appearing at Lincoln Crown Court via video link, Alison Kingsly, of Thames Road, Spalding, denied murder and an alternative charge of manslaughter.
The 42-year-old was remanded in custody to await trial on a date to be set.